Le triomphe de Poutine

La visite du roi Salman d’Arabie en Russie, annoncée comme importante, s’avère l’être d’une façon superlative, c’est-à-dire autant comme un symbole que comme un facteur essentiel mesurant le nouveau rapport d’influences au Moyen-Orient. Nous préférons en effet employer cette expression (“rapport d’influences”) plutôt que le classique “rapport de forces”, simplement pour marquer l’évidence que l’influence, aujourd’hui où la communication joue un rôle si essentiel, est effectivement le facteur déterminant. Nous ne sommes plus dans une ère géopolitique, mais dans une ère que nous qualifions de “psychopolitique”.

Dans le cas russe, la force (l’intervention russe en Syrie) n’a pas été et n’est pas un facteur direct de pression sur les différents acteurs pour les faire se tourner vers Moscou, mais un facteur indirect renforçant l’influence, l’attraction que Moscou exerce sur eux. Le rapport est moins celui de la contrainte qu’une puissance exerce sur une autre (la force) que celui de la démonstration à laquelle une autre puissance est sensible (influence).

De ce point de vue, le facteur saoudien est encore plus important et convainquant. Il n’est pas temps ni intéressant de tirer la conclusion que l’Arabie est désormais une “alliée de Moscou”, encore moins “une amie de Moscou”, d’autant que ces termes ont une valeur très relative en diplomatie, encore plus lorsque l’influence et la communication tiennent la place qu’ils tiennent. Au contraire, au niveau du symbole qui est, lui, une mesure extrêmement importante de l’influence, il y a eu un acte fondamental. La démonstration en est faite avec le volet des accords passés qui concerne l’armement. Il s’agit du domaine-clef, depuis 1945, de l’exclusivité des liens des anglo-saxons (US surtout, UK derrière), de la France plus récemment et de façon supplétive, dans tous les cas rapports d’exclusivité des liens de sécurité de l’Arabie avec le bloc-BAO. Cette exclusivité est mise en cause structurellement par l’accord russo-saoudien, portant sur des systèmes importants et structurants (les missiles sol-air S-400) et des perspectives de coopération (promesse de l’aide russe pour le développement des technologies permettant le développement d’une industrie saoudienne d’armement).

On ne prêtera pas trop d’importance immédiate à la situation du point de vue factuelle, voire aux perspectives, tout cela demandant à être concrétisé. Mais le symbole est considérable pour ce qui est du message que les Saoudiens envoient aux USA et au bloc-BAO, qui est la signification d’un constat d’ores et déjà fait et confirmé, bien plus qu’une prédiction ou un moyen de pression, ou une menace : “Il est un fait que vous n’êtes plus les maîtres-tuteurs de la région, et cela a et aura des conséquences structurelles sur nos relations”.

Bien entendu, ce même domaine de l’armement est utilisé dans le texte de ZeroHedge.com du 5 octobre 2017, repris ci-dessous, pour mesurer le triomphe de la Russie au Moyen-Orient au moment de la marque symbolique du deuxième anniversaire du début de l’intervention russe en Syrie, par ailleurs illustré de façon opportune par des succès décisifs sur le terrain. Curieusement, les Russes ont démontré en Syrie un peu le contraire de ce qu’ils plaident inlassablement depuis cinq ans, savoir que la force ne peut être le moyen de résoudre la crise. Certes, le succès russe engendrant le renouveau décisif de la puissance de l’armée syrienne ne clôt certainement pas le conflit, mais il a été l’outil de son basculement fondamental qui permet de croire à la possibilité d’un apaisement dont les Russes seraient les tuteurs absolument nécessaires. ZeroHedge.com résume donc cette situation nouvelle par cette observation ironique :

« Cela signifie qu’après l’Iran et la Turquie, la machine de guerre russe s’est étendue vers Ryad, qui avait pourtant encore commandé des systèmes d’arme US pour des centaines de $milliards cet été.

» Israël est-il le prochain sur la liste des acheteurs d’armements russes ? »

L’observation est ironique mais la question ne l’est pas uniquement. Notre avis est qu’il existe une réelle possibilité que de telles relations s’établissent entre la Russie et Israël, au niveau des armements, les liens entre les deux pays ayant la complexité que l’on sait et la démarche russe pouvant éventuellement créer une situation complètement nouvelle au Moyen-Orient. D’autre part, le moment est, comment dirait-on, – opportun ? Bien entendu, ceci contribuant à expliquer cela : la direction politique US est dans un état si extraordinaire d’impuissance et de parcellisation qu’elle pourra difficilement se regrouper et riposter. (Phénomène “D.C.-la-folle” derrière un président produisant son désordre de star de la téléréalité, avec l’illustration de ce constat de Margareta Simonian, de RT : « Il n’y a plus désormais un seul Washington D.C., il y a de nombreux petits Washington D.C. travaillant les uns contre les autres. »)

Il est assez probable que les USA seront encore plus réduits à la défensive, tentant de garder ce qui leur reste de pressions bureaucratique et corruptrice pour conserver ce qui deviendrait leur “part de marché” en Arabie (plutôt que leur marché exclusif), mais le temps est passé où ils pouvaient faire revenir un allié récalcitrant dans “le droit chemin” des achats exclusifs d’armement US. On a déjà compris cela avec l’entêtement turc pour acheter les même S-400 malgré les pressions formidables de l’OTAN contre cette démarche.

C’est-à-dire que le succès de Poutine et de la Russie est complet, au point où l’on peut parler de “triomphe”. Dans tous les cas, la position russe est originale : il ne s’agit nullement de domination, avec une attitude active, sinon agressive, avec les jeux de contraintes et d’affirmation hégémonique. L’attention est portée d’abord aux intérêts russes, avec le seul souci de participer à la maîtrise d’une situation que la Russie juge très dangereuse pour la région et, par extension, pour elle-même bientôt si rien n’avait été fait et ne continue à être fait ; cette démarche suppose par conséquent une intervention qui doit être faite dans les cadres légaux et paraître le moins possible hégémoniste.

C’est donc “sur leur mérite” que les Russes ont construit en 3-4 ans une énorme base d’influence, en attirant à eux des acteurs épuisés par le désordre produit par les USA, le bloc-BAO et le Système. Le triomphe de Poutine est mérité, mais il est d’abord logique et conforme à la raison face à la folie progressiste-sociétale du bloc-BAO ; on espère simplement, pour leur fortune, que les Russes ne changeront pas d’attitude, que leur succès ne leur fera pas perdre le sens de la mesure et cette espèce de modestie qu’ils mettent assez naturellement dans leur attitude diplomatique en la tenant strictement dans le cadre des normes d’un monde multipolaire, à côté d’une fermeté remarquable dans l’action.

Ci-dessous, le texte de ZeroHedge.com du 5 octobre 2017, signé Tyler Durden, avec le titre modifié pour des raisons techniques. (Titre original : « Russia, Saudi Arabia Announce Billons In Energy, Military Deals, During Historic King Salman Visit. »)

Historic King Salman Visit in Moscow

Two days ago, when we previewed the first ever visit by a Saudi King to the Russian capital - a move which prompted Bloomberg to call Russian president Putin the "new master of the Middle East" - we pointed out that according to Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, a joint Russian-Saudi fund to invest in the energy sector will be announced during the forthcoming visit of the Saudi King to Moscow, and that the preliminary agreement to establish the $1 billion fund has already been reached.

Fast forward to today when diplomatic history was made on Thursday, when Putin met with the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - the first state visit to Russia by a reigning Saudi monarch - and the launch of a new level of relations between the countries, as well as billions in new energy-focused deals (for more on the strategic implications from the summit, please read this).

The Saudi monarch's visit comes after decades of strained relations. More recently, tensions were high over the war in Syria. Russia and Iran have staunchly backed Syrian President Assad while Saudi Arabia has supported the Sunni rebels fighting to oust him. However, relations began to improve in recent years and Salman's heir, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has held several meetings with Putin.

There are also common points: the Saudi kingdom, much like Russia, has been hit by the fall in oil prices since mid-2014. Despite regional disagreements, the world's two largest oil-producers found common ground on energy policy in November, when they led a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC states to cut production in a bid to shore up crude prices. So far that deal is holding and prices have recovered slightly to above $50 a barrel. In an apparent reference to the output deal, Salman told Putin on Thursday that Saudi Arabia is "eager to continue the positive cooperation between our nations in the world oil market, which fosters global economic growth."

After the meeting, as noted before, the two countries launched a joint energy investment fund worth $1 billion, which could include investments in natural gas projects and petrochemical plants. Among the deal signed, Saudi state oil firm Aramco, the world’s biggest energycompany, signed a deal with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and gas processing and petrochemicals company Sibur on joint projects in the area of oil refining. Amin Al-Nasser, Aramco chief executive said: "This marks a new milestone in business relations and partnerships with our counterparts in Russia. The visit by The Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to Russia will further enhance ties and will foster collaboration among Saudi and Russian companies on various fronts."

Aramco also signed a memorandum of cooperation with Russian state-owned oil company Gazprom Neft, to collaborate on drilling technologies and research and development areas, as well as employee exchange programs. According to the FT, Alexander Dyukov, chief executive of Gazprom Neft, said:

“Given the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, it is of paramount importance that major oil producers coordinate their activities to improve the stability of the global oil and gas market. An important component of such engagement concerns sharing cutting-edge technological solutions and working together to improve efficiency in oil production and refining.”

Putting the deals in context, trade volume between the two countries reached $2.8 billion last year, according to official Saudi press. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, announced in 2015 plans to invest $10 billion in Russia over the next five years, though only a fraction of that has so far been put up.

In an unexpected twist, the two countries also agreed to cooperate in nuclear energy, agriculture, information technology; trade, investments and social development.

“We have a vast potential for developing cooperation in nuclear power. Saudi Arabia plans to launch a major nuclear power program,” said Russian Energy Minister and Co-Chairman of the Russian-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission Aleksandr Novak.

“Nuclear power may become one of the basic sources and an extra catalyst for the development of various industries and innovation technologies in Saudi Arabia,” he added. That Saudi Arabia , the world's largest oil exporter, is planning on using Russian help to build NPPs will certainly raise a few eyebrows.

In addition to importing Russian nuclear technology, the Saudis also appear ready to expand food imports from Russia, which is set to remain the world's biggest wheat exporter this year. Food security is a major concern for Saudi Arabia, which stopped local production of livestock feed and wheat due to water scarcity.

Novak said that for the first time a substantial delegation from Saudi Arabia, including about 200 representatives and 85 CEOs of large companies has come to Russia. “Eighty-five heads of the largest companies flew to Russia to establish links with Russian businesses and expand ties in all areas,” the minister said.

Just as notably, Novak said that relations between the two countries have reached a “fundamentally new level recently,” Novak said. “Parliamentary contacts show good dynamics and the two countries business circles maintain intensive dialogue,” he said, adding that that significant progress has been made. Novak added that work is underway on a roadmap for the mid-term development of trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation between Moscow and Riyadh.

Putin and Salman are also expected to focus on extending the OPEC oil output cut agreement which has helped prop up oil prices. On Wednesday, Putin said he believes the oil cut agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC countries could be extended beyond March 2018. The next OPEC meeting is due to take place in Vienna at the end of November.

Relations between the two countries had traditionally been strained, especially during the Cold War when Saudis helped arm Afghan rebels fighting against the Soviet invasion. In recent years, however, strong relations between Saudi Arabia and the US have frayed, forcing Saudi Arabia to look for regional alliances elsewhere. Earlier on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia thinks highly of Saudi Arabia's role in arranging talks between the Syrian government and the oppositions in Geneva.

In a dramatic announcement as part of today's meeting, Saudi Arabia also announcedf it has agreed to buy Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, according to Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television reported on Thursday. The countries also signed a memorandum of understanding to help the kingdom in its efforts to develop its own military industries, a statement from state-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries said.

According to Reuters, SAMI said the MoU with Russian state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport came in the context of contracts signed to procure the S-400, the Kornet-EM system, the TOS-1A, the AGS-30 and the Kalashnikov AK-103.

While SAMI did not specify the number of each system or the value of the procurement deal, it said the procurement was “based on the assurance of the Russian party to transfer the technology and localize the manufacturing and sustainment of these armament systems in the Kingdom”, but provided no timeframe.

This means that after Iran and Turkey, the Russian war machine has expanded to Riyadh, which as a reminder bought hundreds of billions in weapons from the US this spring.

Is Israel next in line to buy Russian weapons?

While Salman's visit signals closer Russian ties with Sunni Arab Gulf states, Russia's support for its close regional ally, Iran is not expected to change. The U.S., meanwhile, remains Saudi Arabia's top weapons supplier and its most critical Western ally.

Some, such as Anna Borshchevskaya, a fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, says Russia has no capacity to replace the United States as Saudi Arabia's key ally.

Others are not so sure. Cited by ABC, analysts said Salman's trip to Moscow is the clearest sign yet that Russia's strategy in the Middle East, including its high-risk show of military power in Syria, has paid off.

“A number of Gulf leaders have been going with greater regularity to Moscow and I think for a simple reason: Russia has made itself much more of a factor in key parts of the Middle East as the U.S. has taken a step back in some ways, particularly in Syria,” said Brian Katulis, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress.

Or, as Bloomberg put it, “the Israelis and Turks, the Egyptians and Jordanians – they’re all beating a path to the Kremlin in the hope that Vladimir Putin, the new master of the Middle East, can secure their interests and fix their problems. The latest in line is Saudi King Salman.”

